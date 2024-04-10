Hello User
Business News/ Videos / News/  Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court Against Arrest After Delhi HC Rejects Plea | What HC Judge Had Said

Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court Against Arrest After Delhi HC Rejects Plea | What HC Judge Had Said

Updated: 10 Apr 2024, 03:30 PM IST Livemint

The Delhi High Court has dismissed Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging the ED's arrest in the liquor policy case. Holding the arrest by ED as VALID, the court said that material collected by the ED reveals that Kejriwal conspired and was personally involved in the formulation of the excise policy and the party used the proceeds of the crime. Here's exactly what reasoning the court gave for rejecting bail.

