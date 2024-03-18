OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Mar 18 2024 15:10:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.00 5.97%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 971.30 2.65%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 417.45 -0.50%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 730.50 -0.20%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,081.70 0.29%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Key Moments In Electoral Bonds Hearing: CJI Asks SBI To Disclose All Details Including Bond Numbers

Key Moments In Electoral Bonds Hearing: CJI Asks SBI To Disclose All Details Including Bond Numbers

Updated: 18 Mar 2024, 03:13 PM IST Livemint

A 5 judge bench headed by CJI Chandrachud today asked the SBI to disclose all details related to electoral bonds that allowed individuals and companies to make donations to political parties, including the serial number of each bond. Asking the SBI not to be selective in the information they're sharing, the CJI said that the burden should not be on petitioners or the court to point out specific details that were not shared. The court also asked SBI to submit an affidavit saying that all the information in their custody. Watch the key moments from the hearing

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App