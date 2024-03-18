Key Moments In Electoral Bonds Hearing: CJI Asks SBI To Disclose All Details Including Bond Numbers

Updated: 18 Mar 2024, 03:13 PM IST

A 5 judge bench headed by CJI Chandrachud today asked the SBI to disclose all details related to electoral bonds that allowed individuals and companies to make donations to political parties, including the serial number of each bond. Asking the SBI not to be selective in the information they're sharing, the CJI said that the burden should not be on petitioners or the court to point out specific details that were not shared. The court also asked SBI to submit an affidavit saying that all the information in their custody. Watch the key moments from the hearing