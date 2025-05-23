The Trump administration has formally accepted a Boeing 747 jet that was gifted to the U.S. by the government of Qatar, the Pentagon said Wednesday. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth accepted the luxury plane 'in accordance with all federal rules and regulations,' Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement. Reacting to the acceptance of the jet, the Democrats called it the largest bribe in American history.
