Business News/ Videos / News/  'Largest Bribe In History...'; Trump Administration Formally Accepts Jet As Gift From Qatar

'Largest Bribe In History...'; Trump Administration Formally Accepts Jet As Gift From Qatar

Updated: 23 May 2025, 03:38 PM IST Livemint

The Trump administration has formally accepted a Boeing 747 jet that was gifted to the U.S. by the government of Qatar, the Pentagon said Wednesday. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth accepted the luxury plane 'in accordance with all federal rules and regulations,' Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement. Reacting to the acceptance of the jet, the Democrats called it the largest bribe in American history.