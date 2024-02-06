Latest 'Boycott Maldives' Impact: Sri Lanka Sees More Tourists Than Maldives For First Time In Years

Updated: 06 Feb 2024, 04:22 PM IST

For the first time in 4 years, the number of tourists in Sri Lanka has surpassed those in the Maldives in January 2024. At the forefront of tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka, are Indians. This comes as Indians #boycottMaldives, amid the diplomatic tension between the 2 nations. In fact, this comes just days after EAM Jaishankar himself pitched for Indians to visit Sri Lanka! Watch