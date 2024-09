‘Legal Status for Crypto’: What Does the New UK Govt Bill Mean? | Explained

Updated: 12 Sep 2024, 03:20 PM IST

The UK Government has introduced a new bill in the parliament to clarify crypto’s legal status. The Property (Digital Assets etc) bill gives legal status to the digital holdings for the first time in British history. Cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and carbon credits can be considered as personal property under the new law. What this exactly means? Watch!