Maharashtra woman drives car off cliff while reversing, falls 300 feet to death; accident caught on friend's camera
Shweta Deepak Surwase, 23, accidentally reversed her car off a cliff in Maharashtra, resulting in a 300-foot fall into a gorge. The horrific accident was filmed by her friend.
A 23-year-old woman died in Maharashtra after she mistakenly pressed the accelerator of the car while it was in reverse gear, and it plunged into a 300-foot gorge. Shweta Deepak Surwase was visiting the Dattatreya temple in Sulibhanjan along with a friend on Monday. The incident was filmed by her friend, 25-year-old Suraj Sanjau Mule.