A 23-year-old woman died in Maharashtra after she mistakenly pressed the accelerator of the car while it was in reverse gear, and it plunged into a 300-foot gorge. Shweta Deepak Surwase was visiting the Dattatreya temple in Sulibhanjan along with a friend on Monday. The incident was filmed by her friend, 25-year-old Suraj Sanjau Mule.

In the video, Surwase can be seen reversing the car off a cliff, leading to the fatal plunge.

The duo were among many tourists who had chosen to drive to the Sulibhanhan Hills to enjoy the spectacular view.

Although far from the cliff at the beginning of the recording, Surwase continued to back the car and it suddenly increased speed. Mule could be heard screaming “clutch" repeatedly and running towards the car in panic. However, he was unable to slow down the car and the vehicle fell into a gorge, according to witnesses.

Mule was reportedly filming Shweta's efforts to learn to drive, indicating that she was an inexperienced driver.

According to the Khutabad police, “Shweta Survase attempted to drive while her friend Shivraj Mule recorded a video. She accidentally pressed the accelerator while the car was in reverse gear. The vehicle slid back, broke through a crash barrier, and plunged into the valley."

Rescuers took an hour to reach her and the vehicle. She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, the police said.

