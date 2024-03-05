Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / News/  Maldives' Defence Pact For 'Free' Assistance From China | Indian Military Personnel Start Leaving

Maldives' Defence Pact For 'Free' Assistance From China | Indian Military Personnel Start Leaving

Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 03:04 PM IST Livemint

Amid strained ties with India, Maldives has inked a pact for free military assistance from China. This comes even as the process of Indian troops' withdrawal from Maldives and replacing them with civilian personnel has started. This also comes days after a Chinese research vessel was allowed to dock in Maldives despite India's protests. Meanwhile, considering tension in the Indian Ocean Region is ratcheting up, India is opening a full-fledged Naval base in Minicoy in Lakshadweep. Watch