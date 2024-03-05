Maldives' Defence Pact For 'Free' Assistance From China | Indian Military Personnel Start Leaving

Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 03:04 PM IST

Amid strained ties with India, Maldives has inked a pact for free military assistance from China. This comes even as the process of Indian troops' withdrawal from Maldives and replacing them with civilian personnel has started. This also comes days after a Chinese research vessel was allowed to dock in Maldives despite India's protests. Meanwhile, considering tension in the Indian Ocean Region is ratcheting up, India is opening a full-fledged Naval base in Minicoy in Lakshadweep. Watch