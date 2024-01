Maldives' Main Opposition Parties Unite Against Muizzu's Anti India Stand, Say 'Very Detrimental'

Updated: 25 Jan 2024, 04:33 PM IST

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu is facing tremendous flak from his political opponents over ratcheting up tensions with India. The 2 main opposition parties in Maldives hitting out, say that these moves are 'extremely detrimental' for Maldives. Watch