'Many Gensols Still Hiding…’, THESE Are Ace Investor Vijay Kedia’s 10 Red Flags To Spot A Scam!

Updated: 18 Apr 2025, 04:50 PM IST

'Many Gensol Still Hiding…’, What Are Ace Investor Vijay Kedia’s 10 Red Flags To Spot A Scam The misappropriation of funds and corporate governance lapses by the promoters of Gensol Engineering – Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi – have brought to light the risks of investing in small-cap and micro-cap stocks. Ace investor Vijay Kedia believes that Gensol is not the sole company that is riddled with such issues, and there are many more hiding in the cupboard. While Kedia refrained from taking any names, he hoped that by the time other scams come out it's not too late. There are many Gensol still hiding in the cupboard—waiting to tumble out with time. Let’s hope it’s not too late by then, said Vijay Kedia in a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday evening. #vijaykedia #gensolengineering