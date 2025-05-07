Explore
Active Stocks
Wed May 07 2025 15:50:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 146.30 1.32%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 680.50 5.05%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 430.65 -1.15%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 311.25 1.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 776.15 0.26%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Meet Col. Sophia Qureshi & Wg. Cdr. Vyomika Singh, The Women Officers Who Briefed On Op Sindoor

Meet Col. Sophia Qureshi & Wg. Cdr. Vyomika Singh, The Women Officers Who Briefed On Op Sindoor

Updated: 07 May 2025, 09:09 PM IST Livemint

Meet Col. Sophia Qureshi & Wg. Cdr. Vyomika Singh, The Women Officers Who Briefed On Op Sindoor Who are Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, the two women officers who briefed the media on Operation Sindoor? Watch to find out #operationsindoor #vyomikasingh #sophiaqureshi #indianarmy #indianairforce

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue