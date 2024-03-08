OPEN IN APP
Thu Mar 07 2024 15:59:28
Meet India's Top 10 Women Billionaires: From Well-Known Faces To Media-Shy Business Tycoons

Updated: 08 Mar 2024, 09:25 PM IST Livemint

India's richest woman is the only woman in India's top 10 richest persons. The second on the list is actually the newest entrant to list of female billionaires in India. One of the top 10 Indian women billionaires is on the list of the top 10 globally, among self made billionaire women. Watch this video to know more about the women who have the most money in the country - from well-known names and faces to others who haven't really been in the spotlight much.

 
