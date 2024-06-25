Explore
Meet The Folks Changing The Stereotypical Image Of The Distiller In India | Luxury Lounge

Meet The Folks Changing The Stereotypical Image Of The Distiller In India | Luxury Lounge

Updated: 25 Jun 2024, 05:21 PM IST

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal bought a 15% stake in Goenchi, an artisanal feni brand for ₹2 crore In April this year on Shark Tank India. Yash and Tulika, who launched the brand are part of a new generation of alco-bev entrepreneurs that is changing the stereotypical image of the distiller in India. Here's their story - and the story of others doing similar, amazing things!

 
