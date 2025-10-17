MI5 Director General Ken McCallum warns that the UK is facing a growing threat from hostile states like Russia, Iran, and China, alongside a heightened terrorism risk from groups such as Al Qaeda and ISIS. McCallum highlights disrupted plots, cyber espionage, and covert interference, stressing that those behind these actions are not untraceable.
