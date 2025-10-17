English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 17 2025 11:06:56
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 290.25 -0.53%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 396.85 -0.03%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 242.45 -4.45%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 410.35 1.31%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,444.50 -1.92%
Business News/ Videos / News/  MI5 Warns Of Escalating Threats From Russia, Iran, China And Rising Terror Risks In UK

MI5 Warns Of Escalating Threats From Russia, Iran, China And Rising Terror Risks In UK

Updated: 17 Oct 2025, 11:14 am IST Livemint

MI5 Director General Ken McCallum warns that the UK is facing a growing threat from hostile states like Russia, Iran, and China, alongside a heightened terrorism risk from groups such as Al Qaeda and ISIS. McCallum highlights disrupted plots, cyber espionage, and covert interference, stressing that those behind these actions are not untraceable.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue