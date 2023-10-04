Mint’s new show ‘The Alt View’ captures the voice of India’s youth on burning policy issues

India’s strong diplomacy efforts at the global stage during the Covid years, its independent position on the Russia-Ukraine war, and most recently playing the G20 host have helped the country garner rich geopolitical dividends. India today is increasingly seen as a leading voice of the global South, and the economy is among the fastest growing large economies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the country makes giant strides in becoming a superpower, it is finally the youth and their voice which will finally guide the country into the next few decades. It is important that the policy and business leaders of today pay heed to the leaders of tomorrow as they craft rules which will largely impact their lives.

Mint, part of the HT Media Group, is excited to take up this powerful initiative with a new fortnightly show named ‘The Alt View’. The show captures the beliefs, the values, the frustrations and the recommendations of students and young professionals across the country on the largest economic and political developments. Each episode will take up developing rules and legislation around burning issues such as data privacy, climate change, education policy, mental health, technology & AI, intellectual property rights, hybrid work, unemployment, entrepreneurship, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the first episode of 'The Alt View', Mint went to Miranda House - one of India’s premier undergraduate institutions for women - and asked them about India's data protection act, individual data privacy, online data usage, and how safe they feel overall on India's internet space. Apar Gupta, lawyer and Founder of Internet Freedom Foundation also joined the team to connect the dots and explain the basic nuances of data privacy and the global internet ecosystem.

At HT Media, we believe India’s future is in safe hands. The next generation is aware, passionate, optimistic and keen to work hard towards positive change. Through your platform, we expect the concerted voice of the youth to be heard in the corridors of power, and lead to a better design of rules and regulations that will enable an equitable growth for India.

This episode will air on the Mint Youtube channel at 8 PM on Wednesday, October 4th. Don’t forget to tune in! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

