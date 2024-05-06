OPEN IN APP
Modi Government's Firm Stand On Buying Russian Oil Pays Off; India Saved $7.9 Bn In 2024 | Watch

Modi Government's Firm Stand On Buying Russian Oil Pays Off; India Saved $7.9 Bn In 2024 | Watch

Updated: 06 May 2024, 12:43 PM IST Livemint

India’s strategy of continuing to buy cheap oil from Russia despite Western pressures against these purchases has resulted in the saving of around $7.9 billion in the country’s oil import bill during the first 11 months of the fiscal year 2022-23 and also helped the country to lower its current account deficit.

 
