Modi Government's Firm Stand On Buying Russian Oil Pays Off; India Saved $7.9 Bn In 2024

Updated: 06 May 2024, 12:43 PM IST

India’s strategy of continuing to buy cheap oil from Russia despite Western pressures against these purchases has resulted in the saving of around $7.9 billion in the country’s oil import bill during the first 11 months of the fiscal year 2022-23 and also helped the country to lower its current account deficit.