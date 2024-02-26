Modi’s Tourism Push: Inaugurates ‘Sudarshan Setu’ In Dwarka, Submarine Tourism Next | Watch

In a bid to push tourism, the Prime Minister inaug... moreIn a bid to push tourism, the Prime Minister inaugurated several key projects in Dwarka, Gujarat including India's longest cable-stayed bridge, the 'Sudarshan Setu'. To draw the attention of domestic and international tourists, PM Modi dived down to the sea bed and meditated underwater. Watch.
