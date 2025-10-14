English
Business News/ Videos / News/  'Momentous Breakthrough': Trump Says Gaza Deal Opens Door To Rebuilding | Egypt Summit 2025

'Momentous Breakthrough': Trump Says Gaza Deal Opens Door To Rebuilding | Egypt Summit 2025

Updated: 14 Oct 2025, 12:34 pm IST Livemint

U.S. President Donald Trump attended a major summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on October 13, 2025, where he highlighted the recent Gaza ceasefire deal. Trump called it ‘a new and beautiful day’ and said the agreement opens the door to rebuilding efforts in the region. The ceasefire saw Hamas release the last Israeli hostages and Israel freeing Palestinian detainees, marking a key step toward peace. Trump co-chaired the summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, meeting with over 20 world leaders to discuss stability and reconstruction. He also offered condolences for three Qatar Amiri Diwan employees who died in a car crash near the resort.

 
