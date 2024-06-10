Explore
CricIt
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Jun 10 2024 15:59:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 180.20 0.70%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 832.15 0.27%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 315.75 2.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,561.50 -0.75%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,124.05 0.19%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Mountaineers Explain Why Mount Everest Is Seeing 'Traffic Jams' | Overtourism On Top Of The World

Mountaineers Explain Why Mount Everest Is Seeing 'Traffic Jams' | Overtourism On Top Of The World

Updated: 10 Jun 2024, 04:44 PM IST Livemint

Videos of overcrowding and so called 'traffic jams' on the Mount Everest went viral in the last few days. While you'd expect it to be lonely at the top, turns out it's really not. But despite the difficulty and rigours of the climb - and the fatalities - the Everest is a dream for many mountaineers and trekking enthusiasts across the world. In this video, we try to find out why. Watch

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue