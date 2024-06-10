Hello User
Business News/ Videos / News/  Mountaineers Explain Why Mount Everest Is Seeing 'Traffic Jams' | Overtourism On Top Of The World

Mountaineers Explain Why Mount Everest Is Seeing 'Traffic Jams' | Overtourism On Top Of The World

Updated: 10 Jun 2024, 04:44 PM IST Livemint

Videos of overcrowding and so called 'traffic jams' on the Mount Everest went viral in the last few days. While you'd expect it to be lonely at the top, turns out it's really not. But despite the difficulty and rigours of the climb - and the fatalities - the Everest is a dream for many mountaineers and trekking enthusiasts across the world. In this video, we try to find out why. Watch

