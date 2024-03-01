OPEN IN APP
Mumbai Coastal Road Phase 1 Coming Soon: Timings & Route Map | Mumbai's Most Expensive Project

Mumbai Coastal Road Phase 1 Coming Soon: Timings & Route Map | Mumbai's Most Expensive Project

Updated: 01 Mar 2024, 10:36 AM IST Livemint

One big infrastructure project that Mumbaikars can't wait to start using is the coastal road. Not only will it transform commute in South Mumbai once phase 1 is inaugurated, it will drastically alter the landscape of the Western coastline. A route which takes 2 hours will take just about 40 minutes once this is done. Watch this video for all the details about the timeline, phases of construction, the route map and what exactly the project has to offer. Tune in!

 
