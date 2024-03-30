Mumbai Dethrones Beijing, Becomes Asia's Billionaire Capital For The First Time | 10 Richest People

Updated: 30 Mar 2024, 06:44 PM IST

For the first time ever, Mumbai has emerged as Asia's new billionaire capital, surpassing Beijing, according to the latest Hurun Research Institute report. The financial hub of India now boasts 92 billionaires, overtaking Beijing's count and solidifying its status as a thriving center for wealth creation. Here are the top highlights from the Hurun Global Rich List 2024 and the 10 richest people in 2024 - watch! Hurun Global Rich List 2024 - As per the Harun Global Richest List 2024, Mumbai was the fastest-growing billionaire capital in the world, adding 26 in the year and taking it to third in the world and Asia's billionaire capital. New Delhi broke into the Top 10 for the first time. Mukesh Ambani and his family kept the title of India's richest person. Here are the top Richest persons in India as per Harun Global Rich List 2024