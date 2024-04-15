OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Apr 15 2024 15:59:36
Updated: 15 Apr 2024, 07:50 PM IST

Trials of Mumbai metro line 3, the aqua line between Colaba-Bandra-Speez have begun, and the first phase of the project between BKC and Aarey colony is set to be inaugurated in the next few days. There's a reason why Mumbaikars are looking forward to this metro line so much - this fully underground line will connect vital areas in South Bombay to both the domestic and international airports, along with of course to BKC. Watch to know the full route map.

 
