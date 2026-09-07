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NASA Invites ISRO To Join Moon Mission, US Ambassador Sergio Gor Says…

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said that Washington wants India “by our side” as the United States returns to the Moon, revealing that NASA has officially invited ISRO to join its Moon base programme.

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Published7 Sep 2026, 04:14 PM IST
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NASA Invites ISRO To Join Moon Mission, US Ambassador Sergio Gor Says…
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