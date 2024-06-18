Amid concerns about the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into medical colleges, the Supreme Court today came down heavily on the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the nationwide exam for medical college aspirants. Students are protesting across the country demanding a re-exam. Aam Admi Party also took out a protest to demand an inquiry into the alleged scam and scrapping of the NEET UG 2024.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.