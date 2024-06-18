Explore
CricIt
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 18 2024 15:44:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.15 -1.04%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 331.70 3.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 844.60 0.52%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,608.75 0.71%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 491.85 3.04%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Neet 2024: 'Expect Timely Action...', Supreme Court Slams NTA; Protests Spread Across The Country

Neet 2024: 'Expect Timely Action...', Supreme Court Slams NTA; Protests Spread Across The Country

Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 07:27 PM IST Abhishek Singh

Amid concerns about the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into medical colleges, the Supreme Court today came down heavily on the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the nationwide exam for medical college aspirants. Students are protesting across the country demanding a re-exam. Aam Admi Party also took out a protest to demand an inquiry into the alleged scam and scrapping of the NEET UG 2024.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue