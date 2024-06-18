Neet 2024: 'Expect Timely Action...', Supreme Court Slams NTA; Protests Spread Across The Country

Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 07:27 PM IST

Amid concerns about the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into medical colleges, the Supreme Court today came down heavily on the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the nationwide exam for medical college aspirants. Students are protesting across the country demanding a re-exam. Aam Admi Party also took out a protest to demand an inquiry into the alleged scam and scrapping of the NEET UG 2024.