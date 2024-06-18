Explore
NEET 2024 Results Controversy Explained: Grace Marks Scrapped, Re-Exam Announced

NEET 2024 Results Controversy Explained: Grace Marks Scrapped, Re-Exam Announced

Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 07:25 PM IST Abhishek Singh

The scorecards of 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates seeking admission into medical colleges will be scrapped after they were given grace marks, the Centre told the Supreme Court today. Affected students can opt for a re-test on June 23 and the results will be declared on June 30. Watch this video to find out everything about the NEET 2024 paper leak allegations, what the Supreme Court said on the subject and the date for NEET 2024 re-exam.

 
