New Criminal Laws Come Into Force From 1st July: All You Need To Know | Watch

Updated: 08 Jul 2024, 08:07 PM IST Livemint

Three new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 — will come into effect today, July 1. These laws will replace the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act. But this has led to some confusion as well. For instance, will all cases be filed under the new criminal laws after their implementation? What happens to hundreds of cases registered before July 1? To find the answers watch this entire interview.

 
