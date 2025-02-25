The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed depositors of New India Cooperative Bank to withdraw up to ₹25,000, easing restrictions imposed earlier due to supervisory concerns. This decision comes over a week after the RBI dissolved the bank’s board. In a statement on Monday, RBI said, “After reviewing the bank’s liquidity position in consultation with the administrator, the Reserve Bank has decided to allow deposit withdrawals of up to ₹25,000 per depositor, effective from 27 February 2025.” Watch!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.