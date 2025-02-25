New India Cooperative Bank: RBI Allows Withdrawal | New India Bank Depositors Get Partial Relief!

Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 01:29 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed depositors of New India Cooperative Bank to withdraw up to ₹25,000, easing restrictions imposed earlier due to supervisory concerns. This decision comes over a week after the RBI dissolved the bank’s board. In a statement on Monday, RBI said, “After reviewing the bank’s liquidity position in consultation with the administrator, the Reserve Bank has decided to allow deposit withdrawals of up to ₹25,000 per depositor, effective from 27 February 2025.” Watch!