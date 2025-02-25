Hello User
Business News/ Videos / News/  New India Cooperative Bank: RBI Allows Withdrawal | New India Bank Depositors Get Partial Relief!

New India Cooperative Bank: RBI Allows Withdrawal | New India Bank Depositors Get Partial Relief!

Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 01:29 PM IST Livemint

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed depositors of New India Cooperative Bank to withdraw up to 25,000, easing restrictions imposed earlier due to supervisory concerns. This decision comes over a week after the RBI dissolved the bank’s board. In a statement on Monday, RBI said, “After reviewing the bank’s liquidity position in consultation with the administrator, the Reserve Bank has decided to allow deposit withdrawals of up to 25,000 per depositor, effective from 27 February 2025.” Watch!

