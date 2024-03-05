New Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Has 1 Month To Convince IMF To Renew Loan | 'Deep Surgery Counter Crisis'

New Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has a tough task ahead of him. Not only has he been thrust into this position rather unexpectedly, he has a problem worth at least $3 billion at hand - first and foremost, he must convince IMF to renew their loan for Pakistan to avoid slipping into a debt crisis. Watch for more details.
