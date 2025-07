New Twist in ₹ 1.08 Lakh Cr Bullet Train Project: Japan’s Surprise Gift For India And What Comes Next

Updated: 30 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST

India and Japan have taken a significant step forward in their high-speed rail collaboration. Top officials from both sides met in Delhi to review key infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor. Discussions covered supply chain issues, critical minerals, and a special update on Japan’s E10 Shinkansen trains. Watch.