New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon while kicking off the Raisina Dialogue 2025 backed New Delhi's bid to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council. In his address, Luxon underlined the need to ensure a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and asserted that the ‘might makes right’ approach was unacceptable, remarks that came amid China's increasing muscle-flexing in the region. He also spoke about India - New Zealand ties and that free trade would be discussed ... along with ways to facilitate students, tourists and workers between the 2 countries Watch!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.