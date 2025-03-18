Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Mar 18 2025 10:37:40
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 672.85 -0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.00 0.79%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 672.95 1.82%
  1. Icici Bank share price
  2. 1,299.90 2.49%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,241.30 0.07%
Business News/ Videos / News/  'New Zealand & India To Facilitate Students, Tourists, Workers…': Luxon At Raisina Dialogue

'New Zealand & India To Facilitate Students, Tourists, Workers…': Luxon At Raisina Dialogue

Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 10:27 AM IST Livemint

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon while kicking off the Raisina Dialogue 2025 backed New Delhi's bid to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council. In his address, Luxon underlined the need to ensure a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and asserted that the ‘might makes right’ approach was unacceptable, remarks that came amid China's increasing muscle-flexing in the region. He also spoke about India - New Zealand ties and that free trade would be discussed ... along with ways to facilitate students, tourists and workers between the 2 countries Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue