'New Zealand & India To Facilitate Students, Tourists, Workers…': Luxon At Raisina Dialogue

Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 10:27 AM IST

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon while kicking off the Raisina Dialogue 2025 backed New Delhi's bid to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council. In his address, Luxon underlined the need to ensure a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and asserted that the ‘might makes right’ approach was unacceptable, remarks that came amid China's increasing muscle-flexing in the region. He also spoke about India - New Zealand ties and that free trade would be discussed ... along with ways to facilitate students, tourists and workers between the 2 countries Watch!