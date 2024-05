'OG' Gold Watches Are Back In Vogue After 4 Decades | From 1970s To 2020s | Luxury Lounge Ep 5

Updated: 14 May 2024, 06:31 PM IST

Gold watches once stood for craftsmanship and status, and were a symbol of power. Watches made of yellow gold were especially popular between the 1960s and 1980s, before they made way for steel, black and rose gold watches. But now, the OG watches are back in demand! Watch