India launched targeted strikes under Operation Sindoor on May 7, hitting terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack on tourists. Hindustan Times' Subhajit Sengupta and Shishir Gupta break down India’s decisive action, and talk about the weapons used, sites targeted, and the strategic impact of this fierce military response. Watch.
