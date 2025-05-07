Op Sindoor: Exclusive Insights Into The Weapons Used, Sites Targeted, And Impact | India Retaliates

Updated: 07 May 2025, 09:30 AM IST

India launched targeted strikes under Operation Sindoor on May 7, hitting terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack on tourists. Hindustan Times' Subhajit Sengupta and Shishir Gupta break down India’s decisive action, and talk about the weapons used, sites targeted, and the strategic impact of this fierce military response. Watch.