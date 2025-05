Operation Sindoor: How India Has Made It Difficult For Pakistan To REALLY Retaliate

Updated: 08 May 2025, 05:27 PM IST

India's defence minister has confirmed that over 100 terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor - a big win for our forces. The defence ministry has also confirmed that Pakistan TRIED to retaliate, but their missiles were struck down and India has neutralised an air defence system in Lahore. Pakistan should listen to the world, and NOT try to retaliate further. Here's why.