The Indian armed forces on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan as well as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the deadly Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives on April 22. In a statement following the precision strikes, the Ministry of Defence said that as many as 9 sites were attacked by India and no Pakistani military facilities were targeted.
