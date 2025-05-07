Hello User
Operation Sindoor: India Strikes 9 Terror Sites In Pakistan, Army Says 'Justice Is Served'

Operation Sindoor: India Strikes 9 Terror Sites In Pakistan, Army Says 'Justice Is Served'

Updated: 07 May 2025, 09:34 AM IST Livemint

The Indian armed forces on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan as well as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the deadly Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives on April 22. In a statement following the precision strikes, the Ministry of Defence said that as many as 9 sites were attacked by India and no Pakistani military facilities were targeted.