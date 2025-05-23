Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistan Will Take Years To Recover...', Tom Cooper Reveals Shocking Details

Updated: 23 May 2025, 03:36 PM IST

In this exclusive interview with Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Livemint, military and aviation expert Tom Cooper reveals how Pakistan’s defences fell short against India. Cooper discusses India’s advanced integrated air defence system, the precision of its strikes on terror camps and Pakistani military targets, and the broader implications of Pakistan’s ballistic missile launches amid rising nuclear tensions. Watch the full interview.