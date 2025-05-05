Explore
Mon May 05 2025 15:59:30
Updated: 05 May 2025, 05:16 PM IST Abhishek Singh

Former Indian Army Chief General V.P. Malik, in a conversation with Livemint's Abhishek Singh, condemned the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 tourists. The former COAS emphasised the need for a multi-pronged and comprehensive strategy to tackle the persistent security threats in the popular Kashmir tourist spot. General Malik also stated that all terror groups operating in Pakistan are under the control of the Pakistan Army. He further asserted that the Pahalgam attack marked a crossing of the red line by Pakistan, warranting a firm and decisive response.

 
