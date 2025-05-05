Pahalgam Attack: After Diplomatic Strike, Military Action Against Pak Next? Ex-Army Chief Says…

Updated: 05 May 2025, 05:16 PM IST

Former Indian Army Chief General V.P. Malik, in a conversation with Livemint's Abhishek Singh, condemned the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 tourists. The former COAS emphasised the need for a multi-pronged and comprehensive strategy to tackle the persistent security threats in the popular Kashmir tourist spot. General Malik also stated that all terror groups operating in Pakistan are under the control of the Pakistan Army. He further asserted that the Pahalgam attack marked a crossing of the red line by Pakistan, warranting a firm and decisive response.