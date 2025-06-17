Paris Air Show: Israel Accuses France Of ‘DISCRIMINATION’ After 4 Weapons Booths Banned | Watch

Updated: 17 Jun 2025, 07:09 AM IST

Paris air show | Israel | France France has shut down the four main Israeli company stands at the Paris Airshow for apparently displaying bombs and other offensive weapons, in a move condemned by Israel that highlights the growing tensions between the traditional allies. France earlier ordered the four main Israeli company stands at the show to be shut down after they refused to comply with a request to remove some weapons from their displays. Here's what happened next #france #parisairshow #israel