Parliament Live: Education Minister Lashes Out At DMK Over Hindi Imposition Row, Kanimozhi Hits Back

Updated: 10 Mar 2025, 04:37 PM IST

One the very first day of the second leg of the Parliament Budget Session, there was yet another confrontation between the Opposition and the government over the alleged ‘Hindi’ language imposition through the National Education Policy (NEP). DMK MP's accused the Centre of withholding education funds, questioning whether using school funds as a tool for political retaliation against a state government was justified. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responded to the attack and accused the protesting members of misleading the country on NEP. Watch