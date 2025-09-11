English
'Petrol Lobby Is Rich': Gadkari's BIG Statement Amid E20 Fuel Backlash | What's The Full E20 Debate?

'Petrol Lobby Is Rich': Gadkari's BIG Statement Amid E20 Fuel Backlash | What's The Full E20 Debate?

Updated: 11 Sept 2025, 09:21 pm IST Livemint

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari reacted to the growing concern on social media about ethanol-blended fuel called E20, saying that the petroleum sector is lobbying against this move. ‘Everywhere there are lobbies, there are interests...petrol lobby is very rich,’ he said during an event. Gadkari's statement came amid outrage over the government's decision to blend petrol with 20 per cent ethanol as a national programme — aimed at cutting emissions and raising the income of farmers. Here's what he said and what the backlash was all about!

 
