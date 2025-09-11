Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / News/  'Petrol Lobby Is Rich': Gadkari's BIG Statement Amid E20 Fuel Backlash | What's The Full E20 Debate?

'Petrol Lobby Is Rich': Gadkari's BIG Statement Amid E20 Fuel Backlash | What's The Full E20 Debate?

Updated: 11 Sept 2025, 09:21 pm IST Livemint

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari reacted to the growing concern on social media about ethanol-blended fuel called E20, saying that the petroleum sector is lobbying against this move. ‘Everywhere there are lobbies, there are interests...petrol lobby is very rich,’ he said during an event. Gadkari's statement came amid outrage over the government's decision to blend petrol with 20 per cent ethanol as a national programme — aimed at cutting emissions and raising the income of farmers. Here's what he said and what the backlash was all about!