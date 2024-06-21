Physics Wallah Alakh Pandey Exclusive On NEET Row: Paper Leak Is The Reality Of Every Entrance Exam…

Updated: 21 Jun 2024, 06:41 PM IST

Supreme Court has refused to issue a stay order on NEET counselling. The top court of the country also refused to order an immediate CBI probe to investigate the discrepancies in the NEET exam conducted this year. Amid reports of yet another paper leak and cancelling of the UGC NET exam. In this exclusive interview, Physics Wallah Founder & CEO Alakh Pandey to Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint about the NEET row, students' demands, and the way out. Watch Alakh Pandey Latest Interview On NEET 2024.